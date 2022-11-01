Reliance Foundation, MFA Joins Hands To Promote Grassroots Football

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 31: Reliance Foundation, the CSR arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and Mizoram Football Association (MFA) have joined hands to expand, transform and create a complete hyper-local pathway and decentralised approach to grassroots football in the state through Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) Naupang (Children) League. The League aims to develop local ecosystems and enable aspiring and talented footballers as young as 5-year-olds both boys and girls, to gain competitive and practice exposure.

Nita M Ambani, founder, and chairperson of Reliance Foundation said, “Football is a way of life in Mizoram, woven into its social and cultural fabric. This partnership between RF Young Champs and Mizoram Football Association will provide high-quality training to talented young boys and girls. It will enable budding footballers as young as 5 years of age to gain competitive exposure and enhanced playtime. I’m excited about the immense possibilities it will open up for children in Mizoram, a state that is heavily invested in football. At RFYC, we remain committed to unlocking the potential of grassroots football across India and helping aspiring footballers achieve their full potential.”

Lalnghinglova Hmar, honorary secretary, Mizoram Football Association & Executive Committee Member, AIFF, said, “We are extremely happy with the partnership forged between Mizoram Football Association and Reliance Foundation, and this project can be a game-changer for Mizoram and Indian Football. Community participation in the proposed Naupang League will add a different dimension to the competition as it will be a collective participation of kids, parents, and the local community. MFA is glad that Reliance Foundation has been providing a platform to young kids so that they can bring alive their sports dreams.”

The RFYC Naupang (Children) League will be hosted in 4 locations in Mizoram with 2 models of the league structure. The Mizoram FA and District FAs will host the leagues in Lunglei and Kolasib, enabled by RFYC, while 2 leagues in Aizawl and Champhai will be owned and operated by Reliance Foundation Young Champs. The age categories begin at Under 6 and continue until Under 13 years with multiple game formats. A minimum of 30 games will be played by the kids. RF Young Champs will further integrate with RF Youth Sports in the region to ensure additional games and competitive exposure to deserving players.