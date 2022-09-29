26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Shami tests negative for COVID-19

Sports
Updated:
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Sept 28: (PTI) India pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday tested negative for COVID-19, over 10 days after he had been infected by the virus.

The 32-year-old posted his negative report on his Instagram account, hours after the BCCI named veteran pacer Umesh Yadav as his replacement for the three-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Negative,” Shami wrote along with a picture of his COVID test report.

The senior India pacer had tested positive for the virus on September 17.

He was subsequently ruled out of the recently-concluded three-match series against Australia.

Earlier in the day, the pacer had been ruled out of the T20s against South Africa with the BCCI saying he is “yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19.”

Shami, who hasn’t played any cricket after England series in July, had been brought back into the T20 mix when he was picked for the games against Australia and South Africa.

He has been named as a stand-by for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
