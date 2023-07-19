Sonitpur district shine in 3rd All Assam Para Sports Meet 2023



HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 18: Sonitpur Para Athletes clinched a total of 9 medals, including 1 Gold, 4 Silver, and 4 Bronze medals, representing Sonitpur district in the two-day 3rd All Assam Para Sports Meet 2023, which concluded on Sunday at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati. The event was organised by the Paralympic Association of Assam in association with the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Govt. of Assam.

The opening ceremony of the 3rd All Assam Para Sports Meet 2023 was inaugurated by the state Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa in the presence of Pradip Timung, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Assam, and Gitartha Goswami, Member Secretary SLAC on Saturday. The event witnessed a grand gathering of more than 250 para athletes participants and other dignitaries.

In this event, eight Sonitpur para athletes represented the Sonitpur district under the Sonitpur District Para Sports Association, with officials Amit Raj Konwar as District President, Bonosmita Baruah as Secretary, and Geet Gunjan Deka as Joint Secretary.

Representing the district , Sandhya Bhumij won the Gold Medal in Women’s PARA BOCCIA, while Hanif Ali grabbed Silver Medal in Men’s PARA BOCCIA, Trishna Devi grabbed Silver Medal in Women’s Shot Put (Sitting) and Silver Medal in Women’s Javelin (Sitting), and Mohidul Rahman Chowdhury clinched the Silver medal in Men’s Discus (Standing), Bronze Medal in Men’s Javelin (Standing) and Bronze Medal in Men’s Shot Put (Standing), Tarangita Das grabbed Bronze Medal in Women’s Shot Put (Sitting) and Bronze Medal in Women’s Javelin (Sitting) with other Sonitpur Para Athletes Suman Chetry, Seema Thakur, Mintu Borah who participated in the event.

Meanwhile, Amit Rajkonwar, president of Sonitpur District Para Sports Association urged all members, volunteers & PwD (Person with Disabilities) to give wide publicity on Para Sports and help them to contact Office of the District Para Sports Association at Edupur Foundation, Tribeni Complex, Tezpur for joining and training process.

10 Superfoods For Pregnancy 8 Indian Colleges That Have Global Standing Best Places to Visit in Sohra, Meghalaya Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies