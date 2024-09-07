27 C
Vikram Rathour, Rangana Herath added to New Zealand coaching staff

Auckland, Sep 6 (PTI) Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour and Sri Lanka spin great Rangana Herath were on Friday added to New Zealand’s coaching staff ahead of Tests against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.
New Zealand will play a one-off Test against Afghanistan before heading to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series. The one-off Test against the Afghans will be held at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground from September 9 to  13.
The Kiwis are also due to play a three-Test series against India in October-November.
While Herath has been appointed for Tests against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka as New Zealand’s spin bowling coach, Rathour will be with the Kiwi side only for the contest against Afghanistan.
Rathour had a successful run as India’s batting coach under head coach Rahul Dravid. His tenure ended after India’s T20 World Cup win in June this year.
The addition of Rathour and Herath was announced by New Zealand Cricket on their website.
“Sri Lankan spin maestro Rangana Herath has been appointed as spin-bowling coach for the three upcoming Tests in Asia, replacing former Pakistan spinner and coach Saqlain Mushtaq who was originally announced to fill the temporary role before pulling out to take up a position with the Pakistan Cricket Board,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.
Head coach Gary Stead said, “We’re really excited to introduce Rangana and Vikram into our Test group.”
“Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them.”
Stead hoped Herath’s expertise as a left-arm spinner will help New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra.
“For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz, Mitch and Rachin, having the chance to work with Rangana across three Tests on the sub-continent will be hugely beneficial,” he said.

