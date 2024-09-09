32 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 9, 2024
Britannia in Talks to Acquire Kishlay Foods to Strengthen Northeast Presence

Britannia is in negotiations to acquire Kishlay Foods, a move aimed at expanding its footprint in the Northeast India market.

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 9, Monday: Britannia Industries, one of India’s leading food companies, is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Kishlay Foods, a well-established snack manufacturer based in Assam. The move is part of Britannia’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Northeast India, a region with significant growth potential for the food and beverage sector.

According to sources, the acquisition aims to leverage Kishlay Foods’ existing distribution network and manufacturing capabilities in the Northeast, allowing Britannia to expand its footprint in a market where it sees immense potential for growth. Kishlay Foods, known for its wide range of snack products, has a strong local presence and established consumer trust in the region.

While both companies have yet to make an official statement, insiders indicate that negotiations are at an advanced stage, with Britannia exploring a majority stake purchase to gain control over Kishlay Foods’ operations. The deal, if finalized, would provide Britannia with a ready-made platform to introduce its products to new consumers and enhance its market share in the region.

Industry experts believe that this potential acquisition aligns with Britannia’s broader growth strategy, which includes expanding its product portfolio and reaching new markets. The move could help Britannia tap into the unique consumer preferences of the Northeast and benefit from the region’s growing demand for packaged food products.

Analysts also suggest that Kishlay Foods’ existing infrastructure and local market knowledge would provide Britannia with a competitive edge, reducing the costs and risks associated with entering a new market. “This acquisition could be a game-changer for Britannia in the Northeast, enabling them to scale up quickly and efficiently,” remarked an industry observer.

The talks come at a time when Britannia is actively looking to expand its market share amid increasing competition in the Indian food industry. If the deal goes through, it could mark a significant step for the company in its efforts to diversify and strengthen its position in regional markets across India.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
IIM Shillong and Ports Authority to Establish Northeast Studies Center

The Hills Times -
