KSA-Thangsing Timung takes out bike rally

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, July 11: The Karbi Students Association (KSA-Thangsing Timung), Bokajan Regional Committee on Monday took out a bike rally in Bokajan town, demanding that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) should not issue trading license or land pattas and to delete all names of non-tribal communities from the voter list of KAAC.

The KSA also demanded a stop to nepotism in job appointments by KAAC and immediate implementation of Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution.

The rally started from Dillai to Silonijan, Hanjanglangso, Amarjan, Garampani, Bokajan CCI town to Khatkhati and ended at Khatkhati Donkam playground. There were around 300 bikes in the rally.

The rally was led by the president of Bokajan Regional Committee, Lalsing Engti and secretary Nobin Rongpi. President, KSA Central Executive Committee, Thangsing Timung; general secretary, Chunbang Budha Terang and assistant secretary, Raju Engti and other leaders participated in the rally.