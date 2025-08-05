25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Arunachal: Body of missing man found

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Aug 4: The body of a 28-year-old man, who had gone missing while fishing in Yomgo River in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district, was found on Monday, police said.

The man, identified as Limin Ingo, went missing after he accidentally fell into the river and was swept away by strong currents around 2 pm on August 1.

Locals spotted the body from Patum Bridge over the river, Aalo police station officer-in-charge Yomken Riram said.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team fished out the body around 10.30 am, he said.

Ingo had gone fishing along with two friends on August 1. He slipped and fell into the river while his friends were some distance away. His friends rushed to rescue him, but failed.

Police had engaged the NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force to trace the missing person.

Hundreds of people from Paya, Kabu, Patum, Logum Jini villages and residents of Aalo town assisted the police, NDRF and SDRF in the search operation. (PTI)

