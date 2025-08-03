27.4 C
Man goes missing while fishing in Yomgo river in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Aug 2: A 28-year-old man went missing while fishing in the Yomgo river in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district after he slipped and was swept away by strong currents, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 2 pm on Friday when Limin Ingo, a resident of Paya village in the district, was fishing in the river along with his friends, Aalo police station officer in-charge Yomken Riram said.

“Two of his friends, who were fishing some distance away, rushed to rescue him, but failed due to strong currents. Ingo is yet to be traced,” the officer said.

“We have requested the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to trace the missing person,” he said.

Hundreds of people from Paya village assisted the police in the search operation. (PTI)

