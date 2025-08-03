27.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 3, 2025
Arunachal: IMD issues very heavy rain alert

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Aug 2: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast very heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours.

According to an IMD bulletin, heavy rain and thunderstorms are “very likely” to occur at isolated places over Papum Pare and West Siang districts within the next 24 hours.

Similar weather conditions are also likely in East Kameng, Lower Siang, and Pakke Kessang.

Citizens in the affected districts have been advised to follow the State Disaster Management Authority guidelines and stay updated through official sources. (PTI)

