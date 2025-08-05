Capital residents question road preparedness during monsoon

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 4: Residents of the Itanagar Capital Complex have raised serious concerns over the preparedness of the Capital administration, National Highway Authority and the agencies executing Packages A, B and C of NH-415 for restoration and maintenance of roads damaged during the ongoing monsoon, according to an official statement.

Locals alleged that despite repeated instances of disaster-induced damage to the highway, the authorities continue to wait for formal instructions from senior officials before initiating emergency repair work.

The public questioned why concerned departments are not being regularly directed to remain alert and responsive during periods of heavy rain and natural calamities.

Citizens have appealed to the State government and all departments headquartered in the Capital to put in place robust response systems to ensure public safety and protect life and property.

They maintained that authorities should remain vigilant and act swiftly under disaster conditions instead of waiting for top-down orders.

The statement further stated that the public expect greater accountability and proactive intervention from the Capital administration and implementing agencies of the highway project, particularly at a time when widespread road damage and landslips continue to pose serious risks to commuters.