Commissioner PK Jain reviews Government schemes and development projects in Upper Siang

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 16: PK Jain, Commissioner (Health and PHED) and Mentor Secretary of Upper Siang District, visited Yingkiong recently to assess the progress of government schemes and ongoing infrastructure projects. A detailed review meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall, attended by key officials and department heads.

The meeting began with a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation by Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, who outlined the status of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and State Sponsored Schemes (SSS) being implemented in the district. He reported on schemes already completed and stressed the importance of establishing clear timelines for those still pending, urging Heads of Departments (HoDs) to expedite their execution.

During an interactive session, HoDs presented the challenges their departments face—both financial and logistical—which have slowed the pace of work. In his address, Jain reflected on his past role as DC of Upper Siang, expressing deep emotional ties to the district. “It is heartening to witness the remarkable improvements in infrastructure, connectivity, electrification, and education since my tenure two decades ago,” he said, visibly moved by the district’s transformation.

Shri Jain emphasized that the core objective of all government initiatives is to bring tangible, positive change to rural communities. He directed the DC to convene a coordination meeting with all HoDs to evaluate the actual on-ground impact of each scheme. Additionally, he urged every department to document and share success stories that showcase how these initiatives have benefited the local populace. “A scheme is only truly successful when its results are visible and measurable in people’s lives,” he stated.

Discussing the Vibrant Villages Programme, Jain highlighted its strategic importance, noting that its progress is being closely monitored by the Union Home Minister. He called for sincere and committed implementation to ensure maximum benefit to remote border communities.

In a move aimed at bolstering the local economy, Jain advised departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Fisheries to collaborate with the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the Indian Army. He proposed that these forces procure local produce, thereby creating a reliable market for farmers and promoting sustainable livelihoods in the district.

The visit concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to work collaboratively and ensure the timely and effective delivery of government schemes in Upper Siang.