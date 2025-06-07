DC Itanagar issues monsoon safety advisory, urges public vigilance

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 6: As monsoon rains intensify across Arunachal Pradesh, the Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Complex, Toko Babu, has issued a public advisory urging citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the season.

In a statement to the media, DC Babu cautioned residents against venturing near riversides, flood-prone zones, and landslide-prone areas, citing the heightened risk of flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall. “Public safety is our utmost priority,” he said, appealing to the community to avoid unnecessary exposure to hazardous areas.

He further advised the public to immediately report any emergencies or untoward incidents to the District Administration, Quick Response Teams, local police, or disaster management authorities. Reports may also be shared through verified media channels to ensure swift action.

The Deputy Commissioner reassured citizens that the District Administration is on high alert, with response teams mobilized and resources in place to tackle any emergency arising during the monsoon.

Highlighting infrastructure concerns, DC Babu stated, “My top priority will be fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted by the government, including ensuring the smooth progress of the under-construction National Highway projects and maintaining essential services like roads and connectivity despite monsoon disruptions.”

The advisory is part of the administration’s broader strategy to enhance community preparedness and disaster resilience during the monsoon period.