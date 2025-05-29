First state meeting of Sahakar Bharati held in Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 28: The 1st State Organisational Meeting of Sahakar Bharati was held at Tezu in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Sahakar Bharati is the only pan India organization of cooperators and cooperatives.

It envisages to create both in rural and urban areas, a strong and devoted cadre of selfless cooperators and a chain of cooperatives which would spread the knowledge of the cooperative movement which in the present circumstances can only act as the saviour for the upliftment of small farmers, landless labourers, banwasis, women, SHGs, rural craftsman and technicians, jobless youth from the middle and lower income groups.

Speaking on the occasion, National secretary of Sahakar Bharati Sanjay Pachpor spoke extensively dealt upon the aims and objectives of the organization and appeal to the people of the state to get associated with the organization in order to leave a life of dignity and honour.

“Sahakar Bharati is committed to keep CoOperative institutions autonomous and insulate them from external control and political interference,” said Pachpor.

During the interactive session which followed, people from various walks of life came up with their queries, which were clarified by the dignitaries.

Sanjoy Pachpor, National Organising Secretary of the organization, Prashanta Kr. Buzar Baruah, National Vice President and Incharge for North East, Wanglom Rajkumar, Vice President of the state committee and Nakul Chai, former minister were present during the meeting which was presided over by Nuney Tayang, President of the state committee.