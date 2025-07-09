25.1 C
‘Nadi Utsav’ celebrated in Namsai to promote river conservation and ecological awareness

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, July 8: In a vibrant celebration of Arunachal Pradesh’s natural heritage, “Nadi Utsav”—a festival dedicated to promoting ecological consciousness and river conservation—was observed across the banks of the Marua, Teang, and Namtenga rivers in Namsai district on Tuesday.

The programme was aimed at reviving native aquatic species, restoring biodiversity, and encouraging public responsibility towards water bodies.

According to an official statement, the event was graced by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who was joined by Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Namsai and Chongkham, the ZPC of Namsai, ZPM Chongkham, President of the Arunachal Pradesh Bhikkhu Sangha Ven. Dhammakitti, Head Monk of Kongmu Kham Ven. Vimalatissa, other revered bhantes, Heads of Departments, Gaon Burahs, PRI members, community-based organisations (CBOs), and members of the general public.

As part of the Nadi Utsav celebration, 30,000 fingerlings of diverse fish species—including Rohu, Catla, Mrigal, Grass Carp, Labeo Gonius, Labeo Kalbasu, and locally endangered freshwater species such as Pavi, Pahum, and Palao—were released into the rivers.

This was followed by a sapling plantation drive under the banner Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, a national green initiative aimed at honouring motherhood through environmental stewardship.

Addressing the gathering, deputy chief minister Chowna Mein highlighted the urgent need to conserve native plant and animal species, describing it as a collective responsibility that intertwines ecological restoration with cultural revival.

He reflected on the region’s rich culinary legacy, lamenting the fading presence of local freshwater fish varieties that once formed an essential part of Namsai’s diet.

“Today, people are more familiar with sea fish, while our own rivers—which once offered a bounty of clean, high-quality freshwater fish—are under threat from illegal fishing and environmental degradation,” Mein said.

He underscored that Nadi Utsav is not just a celebration, but a call to action—a reminder that rivers are sacred and must be protected from modern-day pollutants, particularly the growing menace of plastic waste dumped during public gatherings and picnics.

Mein also urged citizens to actively participate in preserving river ecosystems, maintaining cleanliness along riverbanks, and restoring traditional practices that once ensured harmony between humans and nature.

He emphasised that a cleaner, healthier environment can only be achieved through a united effort involving every section of society.

The event drew participation from all walks of life, signalling strong community support for the conservation of the region’s rivers and biodiversity.

The official statement concluded that Nadi Utsav will continue to serve as a platform for strengthening public commitment towards sustainable environmental practices and intergenerational cultural wisdom.

