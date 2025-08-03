RCML completes field study to preserve oral traditions of Arunachal tribes

ITANAGAR, Aug 2: The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH), through its Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), has successfully concluded a vital field study focused on preserving the oral traditions and linguistic heritage of three indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

The communities are Sajolang (Miji) in Bichom district, and the Aka (Hrusso) and Sherdukpen in West Kameng district of the northeastern state, an official statement said here on Saturday.

Conducted between July 14 and 31, the research focused on collecting endangered folk narratives, oral histories, and linguistic data by working closely with community elders, native speakers, and folklorists.

The initiative is part of RCML’s broader mission to promote and revitalise indigenous languages in the state.

One of the key outcomes of the study will be the publication of illustrated folktale books aimed at encouraging reading habits and enabling the intergenerational transmission of local stories.

The findings will also support ongoing community-based educational and preservation projects.

RCML expressed deep gratitude to the Aka Shotuko-Kunu (ASK), All Sherdukpen Blu (ASB), Tukpen and Shergaon village councils, the Sajolang Indigenous Faith and Culture Preservation Society, the Sajolang Elite Society, and the elders of all participating communities for their invaluable support and hospitality. (PTI)