Wild baby elephant rescued from muddy pit in Arunachal’s Deomali

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 6: A wild baby elephant trapped in a muddy pit for nearly two days was successfully rescued by officials of the Deomali Forest Division in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, with active assistance from local villagers.

The forest department was alerted about the incident on the evening of July 5.

A rescue team led by Range Forest Officer (RFO) Diwang Lowang and operating under the supervision of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Deomali immediately responded to the site.

The team included foresters Kaling Libang, Leamkai Wangpan, Leki Ingo, forest guard O P Singh, and other staff members.

The rescue operation, which lasted nearly two hours, saw forest personnel and villagers work in tandem to pull the calf out of the pit.

The baby elephant was later guided safely back into the nearby forest.

Acknowledging the vital role played by the local residents, RFO Lowang expressed his appreciation and awarded the villagers ₹10,000 as a token of gratitude for their timely and coordinated effort.

A forest official highlighted the need for caution in areas frequented by elephants.

“The Deomali area lies along a known elephant corridor. If someone digs a pit, it is their responsibility to close it properly. Incidents like these occur when elephants or their calves fall into unattended pits,” the official said.

The forest department has urged the public to report such incidents promptly to ensure the safety and well-being of wildlife in the region.