4574 landless families in Kokrajhar receive land pattas

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 9: A total of 4,574 landless families under the Kachugaon Forest Division were granted land entitlement certificates (Land Pattas) under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 on Saturday.

The event, organised by ITDP Kokrajhar, was held at the Sujit Narzary Memorial Auditorium in Kachugaon.

Assam Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MLA Jiron Basumatary, and BTR Executive Members Ranjit Basumatary and Ukil Mushahary attended the programme and formally handed over the certificates to the beneficiaries.

The initiative aims to secure the land rights of forest-dwelling communities, ensuring legal ownership and long-term livelihood security.

BTR EM Ranjit Basumatary said the BTR government has been emphasising the distribution of land entitlement certificates among landless people across the region and is committed to working for the all-round development of society.

