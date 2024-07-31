7th District Commissioners Conference in Guwahati Concludes

HT Digital

July 31, Wednesday: The two-day long 7th District Commissioners Conference in Guwahati concluded after over 24 hours of intensive deliberations, resulting in several important suggestions and three broad decisions aimed at enhancing growth and citizen welfare in the region.

- Advertisement -

The conference, attended by district commissioners and key government officials, focused on reviewing the progress of various developmental programs and exploring strategies to further accelerate growth. The following key decisions were made:

Adopt Whole-of-Government Approach: A unified strategy involving all government departments will be adopted to maintain and accelerate the growth momentum achieved over the past three years. This integrated approach aims to streamline efforts and resources for maximum impact. Humane and Citizen-Centric Administration: Departments and district administrations will continue to adopt a humane and citizen-centric approach. This decision underscores the commitment to placing citizens’ needs at the forefront of governance and service delivery, ensuring that all actions and policies are designed to benefit the public. Synergize Central and State Schemes: A focus will be placed on synergizing central and state schemes to ensure the saturation of developmental benefits across all districts. This collaboration aims to maximize the reach and effectiveness of various developmental programs, ensuring comprehensive benefits for all communities.

These key decisions reflect a proactive and collaborative effort to sustain and build upon recent achievements in growth and development. The conference has set a clear agenda for future initiatives, prioritizing efficient governance, citizen welfare, and effective utilization of resources.

As the conference concluded, participants expressed optimism about the positive impact of these decisions on the region’s development. The implementation of these strategies is expected to drive significant improvements in governance, public service delivery, and overall quality of life for the citizens of the region.