AAI Organises Cycle Rally

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: Airports Authority of India, North East Region organised a 25 km cycle rally on Saturday at Regional Headquarter, Guwahati for the employees and their family members.

The theme of the rally was ‘Bicycle ride with plantation drive’ which was flagged off by Sanmukh Jugani, regional executive director, AAI along with Gian Batra, general manager, Human Resource.

In his message to the participants, Jugani said, “Cycling is beneficial in all aspects and employees should come out to participate in such activities. This is beneficial for their well-being and is an environmentally friendly activity.”



The cycle ride started from AAI Community Centre, Guwahati and went up to the outer locator site of AAI where navigation equipment was located, about 12 km away from the airport near Rani Block. After reaching the Navaid site, plantation was conducted and all riders planted saplings of different varieties inside the campus premises.



The motive of the cycle rally was to promote clean means of transport and adopt eco-friendly measures to keep the environment clean and green.

The participants included AAI employees, their family members, enthusiasts and members from Decathlon, Guwahati centre. The event was organised by AAI’s Regional Sports Control Board and coordinated by Sunil Bagoria, secretary of the Regional Sports Control Board.