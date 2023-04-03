Airports Authority of India Annual Day Celebrated Across All NER Airports

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 2: The 28th Annual Day of Airports Authority of India (AAI) was celebrated on Saturday at the regional headquarter, north east region, Guwahati with full enthusiasm by the employees and their participation in a function held here.

- Advertisement -

Airports Authority of India was constituted by an act of parliament and came into being on April 1 1995 by merging erstwhile National Airports Authority and International Airports Authority of India. The merger brought into existence a single organisation entrusted with the responsibility of creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure both on the ground and air space in the country.

All the heads of the department and the employees assembled where Sanmukh Jugani, regional executive director, AAI read out the chairman’s message on the occasion. Enhancing the comradery and the team spirit, the 28th Annual Day function was held at all AAI airports and its establishments in the north eastern region.

In his address to the HODs and the employees Sanmukh Jugani said that AAI has been a better progressive organisation due to hard work of employees.

“We have outshined not only in our country but outside India also. We have faced hard times of Covid pandemic and met the challenges of operating airports and also coped up with the situation due to a coordinated management decisions. It is the hard work and dedication of our employees that AAI is a Mini Ratna PSU and I am sure we will achieve the Maharatna status soon with our concerted efforts. AAI has provisioned one of the best employee’s social security schemes that stand for the welfare of employees as well as their dependents,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He also emphasised on the role of employee’s dedication and commitment in the progress of the organization. Airports Authority of India’s theme song was also played during the day to inspire the feeling of brotherhood and unity amongst the employees.

Airports Authority of India is a Mini Ratna Public Sector Enterprise under the ministry of civil aviation. AAI today manages 137 airports, which include 24 international airports (including 3 international civil enclaves), 10 customs airports (including 4 customs civil enclaves), 80 domestic airports and 23 domestic civil enclaves at defense airfields.