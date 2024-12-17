AAMSU Hojai hosts 10th biennial conference

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Dec 16: The 10th biennial conference of the Hojai District Committee of the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) took place at the Jugal Kishore Kendriya Bhawan in Hojai.

- Advertisement -

It was featured on Sunday which included a full day of programs, featuring a discussion session focused on communal harmony and national integrity.

Prominent social workers from Hojai, including Kamal Dutta and Faizul Hoque, highlighted the importance of fostering communal harmony and building a healthy society.

The conference resulted in the formation of a 61-member committee, with Monowar Hussain as the chief advisor, Mamun Rashid as advisor, Kabir Ahmed Laskar as president, Shibbir Ahmed as working president, Rajib Laskar and Taiyab Ahmed as general secretaries, and Ejazul Haque as the chief organising secretary.

Over the past three years, the AAMSU Hojai district committee, led by Monowar Hussain and Kabir Ahmed Laskar, has actively worked for the welfare of the local population. Their initiatives have included providing aid to flood-affected individuals, protecting the reserved forests of Doboka, ensuring the rights of evicted persons in the Lumding reserved forest, promoting student enrollment, combating child marriage and crimes against children, and organising awareness programs against drug abuse and corruption. The committee’s efforts were acknowledged and appreciated during the conference.