AAU Prioritises Healthcare And Women’s Wellbeing On World Health Day

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 9: The Department of Food Science and Nutrition at the College of Community Science, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, marked World Health Day with a fervent dedication to promoting accessible healthcare and raising awareness about women’s wellbeing on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

In collaboration with Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) and the Nutrition Society of India (NSI), Jorhat chapter, a series of impactful events unfolded on April 7th under the theme “My health, My Right.”

The day commenced with a compelling lecture on “Women’s health and wellbeing,” delivered by Dr Pranabika Mahanta, associate professor at the Department of Gynaecology, JMCH, Jorhat.

Dr Mahanta also shed light on various aspects of women’s health, offering insights into common issues, preventive measures, and strategies for maintaining overall wellbeing.

Dr Nandita Bhattacharrya, Dean (i/c) of the College of Community Science, AAU, Jorhat, extended a warm welcome to the chief guest, faculty members, office staff, and students at the event.

- Advertisement -

Simultaneously, a screening camp for cervical cancer was conducted, aiming to raise awareness and provide essential screenings such as the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) DNA test and PAP smear for cervical cytology. The camp, held at the Medical Unit of AAU, facilitated convenient access to healthcare services for 25 women from the campus.

Today, an enlightening exhibition was arranged, featuring themes like “Brain food,” “Stress-relieving foods,” “Access to healthcare facilities,” “Healthy eating behavior,” and “Non-communicable diseases.” The exhibition aimed to disseminate crucial information about maintaining good health among students and the general public.

Under the guidance of the organising team from the Department of Food Science and Nutrition, AAU, Jorhat, these initiatives were executed effectively, emphasising the fundamental right to health for every individual. This collective effort underscores the commitment of Jorhat’s academic and medical institutions towards advancing public health and wellbeing.