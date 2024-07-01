ABSU calls off protest against Dudhnoi gang rape & murder case

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 30: The massive protest demonstration demanding stringent punishment for the accused involved in the Dudhnoi gang rape and murder case, organised under the aegis of the All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU), was called off on Saturday. The demonstration, held at Bodofa Children Park in the heart of Kokrajhar town, concluded on its second day.

- Advertisement -

The protest, which began on Friday and was scheduled for two days, saw participation from leaders of ABSU, All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS), Dularai Boro Somaj, Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), and prominent citizens from various communities. Among them were Amiya Khaklary, elder brother of Hiranmoy, and survivors of the brutal Dudhnoi incident, Narendra Daimary, Himanta Khaklary, and Raja Mahan Khaklary.

ABSU president Dipen Boro, addressing the media, stated that ABSU had been demanding severe punishment for the accused rapists and murderers—Dhan Ali Talukdar, Rahman Ali, and Bahar Ali—but expressed surprise that the Assam government had not taken any action against them. He criticised the government’s lack of response despite visits by cabinet ministers to other locations affected by similar incidents.

“The failure of the government to act in Dudhnoi for 56 days following the rape and murder at Balapara reveals an anti-tribal bias,” he remarked. He emphasised the need for impartiality in addressing criminal activities and called upon chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stringent measures to ensure justice for victims.

Boro further demanded capital punishment and financial compensation of Rs 20 lakhs for the victim’s family, warning that ABSU would continue its agitation until justice was served. He announced the cessation of the protest dharna on Saturday, citing assurances from concerned authorities regarding decisive action.

- Advertisement -

The Dudhnoi gang rape occurred on the night of May 3, 2024, when tribal girls returning from a Bwisagu function in Balapara village were attacked. Subsequently, on May 5, Hiranmoy Khaklari and others were brutally attacked at the residence of prime accused Dhan Ali Talukdar in Tangabari village, resulting in Khaklari’s death on May 16 at GNRC in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the district police administration has initiated strong actions in response to the incidents, including demolishing the houses of the accused.