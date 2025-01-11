ABSU leaders urge for implementation of BTR peace accord clauses

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 10: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has demanded a successful implementation of all clauses of the historic BTR Peace Accord signed on January 27, 2020, in a meaningful way.

A two-member delegation team of the ABSU led by its president, Dipen Boro, and vice president, Khwrwndao Wary, met AK Mishra, adviser to the North East, ministry of home affairs (MHA), Govt of India at North Block, New Delhi on Thursday and discussed at length on the implementation of all clauses of the BTR Peace Accord in a time frame.

During the meeting, the student union leaders expressed their gratitude and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the BTR Peace Accord. They highlighted key issues concerning the peace accord and the aspirations of the Bodo community across the region.

The meeting underscores the proactive role of ABSU in advocating for the rights and development of the Bodo people. The leaders also conveyed their appreciation for the government’s efforts and sought further support in achieving the shared vision of harmony and progress in the region.

The interaction was marked by a warm exchange of ideas, showcasing the ongoing commitment of both parties to work towards fulfilling the objectives of the BTR Peace Accord, regarded as the third Bodo peace accord.

ABSU president, Dipen Boro, said that the meeting with the adviser was fruitful. He further emphasised the importance of timely response and implementation of the peace accord clauses, stating, “We have reiterated the need for timely implementation of the commitments under the Bodo Accord. This meeting is a step towards ensuring lasting peace and development in the Bodoland areas.”

He said that the adviser had given plenty of time while sharing discussions on the welfare and development of the Bodoland Territorial Region. He said that the discussions were held at length to usher in sustainable development and ensure peaceful environment.

Vice-president, Kwrwmdao Wary, echoed the same remarks on the timely implementation of the Bodo peace accord clauses and stressed the importance of the government’s collaboration on addressing the pending issues under the spirit of the BTR peace accord.