Advantage Assam 2.0: CS Kota reviews progress with stakeholders

The Chief Secretary convened a meeting with senior officials from the Department of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises (IC&PE), Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), representatives from FICCI (@ficci_india), EY India (@EY_India), and other key stakeholders to review the summit’s preparations.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: The groundwork for the much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 is gaining momentum, Chief Secretary to the Assam Government Ravi Kota announced on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Kota stated, “Convened a meeting with senior officials from IC&PE, AIDC, concerned stakeholders, and representatives from @ficci_india and @EY_India to review preparations for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025.”

During the meeting, it was confirmed that the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has been appointed as the official Industry Partner for the summit.

FICCI will play a pivotal role in onboarding a Knowledge Partner and other key collaborators to ensure the summit’s success.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of AIDC will oversee the establishment of the Summit Secretariat within AIDC’s office to ensure smooth operations and administrative efficiency.

FICCI, along with the Knowledge Partner and other collaborators, will also closely coordinate with AIDC to streamline the summit’s planning and execution.

Additionally, the designated Knowledge Partner will deploy necessary resources to kick-start preliminary preparations.

Furthermore, all stakeholders have been instructed to complete summit-related formalities by the end of December 2024.

Meanwhile, preliminary work at the summit venue will commence on January 15, 2025.

