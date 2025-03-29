Home Assam Advocate General of Assam Resigns from Bar Association Over High Court Relocation...

Advocate General of Assam Resigns from Bar Association Over High Court Relocation Conflict

His decision comes amid rising tensions between the legal fraternity and the government over the controversial move.

By
The Hills Times
-

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 29: In a significant development, Advocate General of Assam, Devajit Saikia, has resigned from the Bar Association, citing a conflict of interest regarding the state government’s policy on the relocation of the Gauhati High Court.

His decision comes amid rising tensions between the legal fraternity and the government over the controversial move.

Related Posts:

Saikia submitted his resignation to Kamal Nayan Choudhury, President of the Bar Association, emphasizing the difficulties of managing his dual roles. In his resignation letter, he pointed out that, as Advocate General, he is obligated to uphold government policies, including the contentious plan to shift the High Court. However, his membership in the Bar Association, which opposes the move, created an ethical dilemma.

“In my capacity as Advocate General, I am bound to uphold the government’s policy on the relocation of the High Court. Under such circumstances, it would be difficult for me to remain a member of the Bar Association while the association holds a contrary position,” Saikia explained in his letter.

With over 30 years of legal experience, Saikia has served as the Advocate General of Assam since 2021. His resignation underscores the growing divide between legal professionals and the state government over the proposed relocation, an issue that has sparked intense debate within the legal community.

This decision sheds light on the challenges faced by legal representatives who must balance their professional commitments with government policies. Saikia’s resignation signals the deepening complexities within the legal and political landscape surrounding the future of the Gauhati High Court.

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
View all stories

RELATED ARTICLES

© Copyright 2022-23. All Rights Reserved Under The Hills Times
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April