AIUDF’s Balapara Anchalik Committee formed

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Feb 3: To strengthen the roots in the BTC area on the eve of BTC General, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) formed Balapara Anchalik Committee under Guma BTC Constituency recently in the presence of District Committee president Khalilur Rahman and executive president Rejowan Khan.

Khalilur Rahman, president, of Gossaigaon District Committee, AUIDF while forming the Balapara Anchalik Committee asserted that that the political parties of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) have only used the voters of the Guma constituency and Balapara area as a vote bank. Since 2003, various political parties have deceived the people of the Guma constituency and secured their positions without considering the region’s development or its people’s upliftment.

He further alleged that for 17 years, Hagrama Mohilary deceived the people of Guma constituency, and for the past four years, under the leadership of Pramod Boro, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the double-engine government of the BJP have been exploiting and engaging in corruption across BTR under the guise of development.

“However, this time, AIUDF is determined to contest the upcoming 2025 BTR council elections in the Guma constituency with the full strength and support of the voters. With the people’s blessings, AIUDF aims to hoist its victory flag and address all the problems faced by the people of Guma constituency,” adds Rahman.

