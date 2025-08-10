Akhil Gogoi welcomes action against Shringkhal Chaliha

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 9: Addressing the media here on Saturday, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi welcomed the steps taken against Shringkhal Chaliha by Rantu Pani Phukan, general secretary of Bir Lachit Sena, and the Sivasagar public meeting held on Friday.

Bir Lachit Sena asked Shringkhal Chaliha to take rest for a month on health grounds and restrained him from addressing the media temporarily, while the Sivasagar meeting condemned him for his allegedly fiery speech inciting a section to drive out the Miyans from Upper Assam districts.

Lending support to the resolutions adopted in the public meeting, Akhil Gogoi said that all encroachers should be evicted from government land.

This is diagonally opposite to what Akhil Gogoi had stood for in Lower Assam districts, a section of people said.

He called upon the people to inform the police if they come to know about the presence of illegal citizens in the district.

Gogoi said that the Raijor Dal will soon launch a ‘Jatiya Jagaran Yatra’ to sensitise Assamese people on indigenous issues.

He reiterated his demand that, to safeguard the interests of the Assamese community, Article 371(A) should be implemented.