Ambuja Neotia launches woman and childcare hospital in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 5: Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited, a leading healthcare provider in Eastern India, has marked its entry into the Northeast with the launch of its new facility—Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Childcare Centre—in Guwahati.

The 100-bed super-specialty hospital, focused exclusively on women and child healthcare, was formally inaugurated on Thursday by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alongside top leadership from the Ambuja Neotia Group.

The event saw the presence of Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, and Parthiv Neotia, Executive Director of Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited, among other dignitaries.

According to an official statement issued by the group, the launch marks a strategic milestone in its expansion plans and underscores its commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in emerging regions like the Northeast.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Harshavardhan Neotia said, “The inauguration of the Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Childcare Centre in Guwahati marks a significant milestone for us as we extend our footprint into the North-Eastern region. Having built a trusted legacy in woman and child healthcare across Eastern India, this expansion underscores our commitment to enhancing access to quality healthcare in emerging regions.”

Strategically located in Guwahati, a key healthcare hub in the region, the hospital will offer a comprehensive range of services under one roof—including obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology, paediatrics, and infertility treatment. The facility is equipped with modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art technology, and a team of experienced specialists committed to patient-centric care.

Executive Director Parthiv Neotia highlighted the centre’s focus on advanced clinical practices, saying, “This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to women and children and is designed to provide specialised, high-quality care. Assam holds immense potential for growth in the healthcare sector, with a significant need for accessible, advanced medical services. With this launch, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to excellence in women and children’s healthcare.”

Officials said the centre’s design reflects global best practices in medical architecture and is aimed at providing a comfortable and inclusive healing environment.

The launch also reflects the growing importance of Guwahati as a gateway to the Northeast for specialized healthcare services.

Ambuja Neotia Healthcare has built a reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate care through its flagship hospitals in Eastern India.

The Guwahati centre is expected to cater not only to Assam but also to neighbouring states, addressing a longstanding gap in specialized woman and child healthcare in the region.

“Through this facility, we aim to bring advanced clinical care, cutting-edge technology, and specialized services to women and children—not only in Assam but across the neighbouring states,” said Harshavardhan Neotia.

The hospital will also contribute to the region’s healthcare ecosystem by generating employment opportunities for medical professionals and allied staff, while also facilitating training and research in women’s and child health.

With this expansion, Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited continues its mission to make high-quality, specialised healthcare both accessible and sustainable.