25 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 6, 2025
type here...

Ambuja Neotia launches woman and childcare hospital in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, June 5: Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited, a leading healthcare provider in Eastern India, has marked its entry into the Northeast with the launch of its new facility—Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Childcare Centre—in Guwahati.

The 100-bed super-specialty hospital, focused exclusively on women and child healthcare, was formally inaugurated on Thursday by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alongside top leadership from the Ambuja Neotia Group.

- Advertisement -

The event saw the presence of Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, and Parthiv Neotia, Executive Director of Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited, among other dignitaries.

Related Posts:

According to an official statement issued by the group, the launch marks a strategic milestone in its expansion plans and underscores its commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in emerging regions like the Northeast.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Harshavardhan Neotia said, “The inauguration of the Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Childcare Centre in Guwahati marks a significant milestone for us as we extend our footprint into the North-Eastern region. Having built a trusted legacy in woman and child healthcare across Eastern India, this expansion underscores our commitment to enhancing access to quality healthcare in emerging regions.”

Strategically located in Guwahati, a key healthcare hub in the region, the hospital will offer a comprehensive range of services under one roof—including obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology, paediatrics, and infertility treatment. The facility is equipped with modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art technology, and a team of experienced specialists committed to patient-centric care.

- Advertisement -

Executive Director Parthiv Neotia highlighted the centre’s focus on advanced clinical practices, saying, “This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to women and children and is designed to provide specialised, high-quality care. Assam holds immense potential for growth in the healthcare sector, with a significant need for accessible, advanced medical services. With this launch, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to excellence in women and children’s healthcare.”

Officials said the centre’s design reflects global best practices in medical architecture and is aimed at providing a comfortable and inclusive healing environment.

The launch also reflects the growing importance of Guwahati as a gateway to the Northeast for specialized healthcare services.

Ambuja Neotia Healthcare has built a reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate care through its flagship hospitals in Eastern India.

- Advertisement -

The Guwahati centre is expected to cater not only to Assam but also to neighbouring states, addressing a longstanding gap in specialized woman and child healthcare in the region.

“Through this facility, we aim to bring advanced clinical care, cutting-edge technology, and specialized services to women and children—not only in Assam but across the neighbouring states,” said Harshavardhan Neotia.

The hospital will also contribute to the region’s healthcare ecosystem by generating employment opportunities for medical professionals and allied staff, while also facilitating training and research in women’s and child health.

With this expansion, Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited continues its mission to make high-quality, specialised healthcare both accessible and sustainable.

Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dassault Aviation partners with Tata Advanced Systems to manufacture Rafale jet...

The Hills Times -
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer 15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon 7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers