APDCL Disconnects Power Supply To Historic Piyoli Market

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 27: The power supply to the Piyoli market complex beside the JB Road and BNP Road (popularly known as Neuville Road) was disconnected by APDCL, Jorhat Circle due to non-payment of Rs 1,18,679 as dues.

The historic market is owned by Jorhat Municipal Board with shops rented out in the ground (59) and first (25) floors, totalling 84.

APDCL Jorhat Circle CEO Mukut Das said that the electricity supply has been disconnected despite several reminders to the JMB to pay the dues since the past several months had not yielded any results.

Das said that the last payment made by JMB was on February 28, 2022.

He stated that the billing of power consumption was done in a common meter for all the shops and it is the civic body which pays the dues after collecting it from the respective shops.

JMB chairperson Lakhimi Khargharia admitted that the bill had not been paid as most of the shopkeepers have not paid their individual dues to the JMB, for a long period of time.

Khargharia said that she will take up the matter with the APDCL authorities to restore the connection at the earliest and would seek time for paying the amount installments.

Khargharia, who assumed charge along with the new ward members of the body in April, said that she would on Tuesday with officials of the Board would visit the said Bazar and hold talks with the shopkeepers over the matter and the Board would take necessary measures to see that electricity monthly bills were paid regularly for which the rented shopkeepers would have to cooperate.