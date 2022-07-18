APHLC Gains Big In Tarabasa LAMPS Polls, Wins 10 Seats

HT Correspondent

PHULONI, July 17: The All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) made its mark in electoral politics in Karbi Anglong by winning 10 out of the 15 seats of Tarabasa LAMPS Ltd. election held on Saturday, the result of which was declared late on Saturday night. The APHLC had placed 14 candidates and won 10.

- Advertisement -

The APHLC candidates that won are Ajit Rongphar (securing a total of 138 votes), Bapuram Timung (159 votes), Junuwel Ingti (141 votes), Diliram Terang (101 votes), Ranjit Teron (149 votes), Kensing Millick (105 votes), Hakim Bey (205 votes), Mekri Teronpi (185 votes), Dhoneswor Singnar (118 votes) and Jameson Teron (108 votes).

While, BJP, the ruling party won four seats. The winning BJP candidates are Babu Phangcho (104 votes), Kanam Engtipi (126 votes), Mongol Bey (95 votes) and Rensing Bey (93 votes) and one Independent candidate that won the election was Homsera Rongpipi.

Secretary, Tarabasa LAMPS Ltd., Titus Taro informed the media that 35 candidates with 331 shareholders cast their votes. The election was conducted at Mirdan English ME School.

There is 1 ST/SC reserved seat with 2 contesting candidates, 2 seats reserved for women with 4 contesting candidates and 12 reserved seats with 29 contesting candidates.

- Advertisement -

The election was conducted by senior inspectors of Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies (ARCS) Dipok Mandal as returning officer and senior inspector, ARCS, Rajen Timung as assistant returning officer.

The APHLC on Sunday organised a felicitation programme for the 10 winning candidates of the party held at Tarabasa Stadium.

The party president, JI Kathar said, “Though we lost in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council election, from this LAMPS election, the APHLC is starting to win elections. The party doesn’t have money to expend in the election, but the people have unconditionally come forward to support the APHLC.”

He also said the APHLC would not make any partiality as done by the BJP. All schemes coming in Tarabasa LAMPS Ltd., like distribution of rice, kerosene, etc., under government schemes will be distributed equally.

- Advertisement -

The party will train the winning candidates on transparent execution of duties and corruption free governance, Kathar said.