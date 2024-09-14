APNA Manch celebrates Hindi Diwas 

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Sept 13: APNA Manch celebrated Hindi Diwas with a two-day-long programme at Gandhi Vidyapith High School in Hojai on Thursday and Friday. In the open session held at the conference hall of GVPHS on Friday afternoon, Dr Pijush Nandi, HoD, department of Bengali, Hojai Girls’ College, and Dr Manoj Kumar Swami, HoD, department of Hindi, Rabindranath Tagore University, graced the event as distinguished guests and chief speakers.

The programme was chaired by Gajanand Agarwal, a noted social worker. Along with them, Alok Kumar Gupta, headmaster of Gandhi Vidyapith High School; Shiv Shankar Bora, social worker; Sarbeswar Pathak, retired teacher; Ramesh Mundra, senior journalist and social worker; Praveen Sarawagi, social worker; and Damodar Mishra, Hindi teacher at GVPHS, shared the dais.

The event was anchored jointly by Rajib Kashyap Gupta, senior teacher at GVPHS; Madhu Agarwalla, senior teacher at GVPHS; and Nikhil Kumar Mundra, founder of APNA Manch. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp, followed by the felicitation of all the guests and teachers with phulam gamosa and the presentation of token gifts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pijush Nandi said Hindi is not just a language but an emotion. He stated that the objective of Hindi Diwas would be fulfilled when such events are organised in other vernacular language schools and in non-Hindi areas. He lauded the efforts of APNA Manch in organising such significant programmes at regular intervals. He further suggested that APNA Manch should organise such events in non-Hindi schools and areas so that the true motto of Hindi Diwas is accomplished.

Dr Manoj Kumar Swami said the celebration of Hindi Diwas is a commendable step. He noted that Hindi is a thread that unites our nation. Dr Swami added that to return the honour and respect to Hindi, we must connect Hindi with both body and soul. He emphasised that in order to uplift and spread the Hindi language, we must also uplift all other regional languages, whether it is Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Marwari, Nepali, Manipuri, or Bihari, as they are all directly or indirectly connected.

Gajanand Agarwal remarked that Hindi is one of the most favoured languages in our country, understood by almost everyone. He added that it is the easiest means of communication, connecting us all like a thread. Alok Kumar Gupta highlighted the significance of the day and appreciated the initiatives of APNA Manch.

After this, prizes for the recitation and quiz competitions were also distributed. Notably, the quiz was conducted jointly by Rajib Kashyap Gupta and Ramesh Mundra. The objective of the event at the beginning and the vote of thanks were delivered by Nikhil Kumar Mundra. In his speech, he briefly explained the workings of APNA Manch and the small initiatives they are taking under its umbrella for the welfare of society as a whole.

Active members Mayank Kayal, Nikhil Beriwal, along with teachers Maya Gupta, Birendra Singh, Mrityunjay Rai, Prem Bahadur Chhetry, Manoj Singh, Shrinivas Yedle, Gitika Gogoi, Pankaj Karn, Alak Chandra Dutta, Sonali Enghipi (junior assistant clerk), Rajesh Bardhan, Rahul Paul, and students, fully cooperated in the smooth organisation of the programme. Many other guests marked their attendance at the event and appreciated the social activities of APNA Manch.

It is worth mentioning that Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14.