Apna Manch felicitates four youths for success in APSC CCE 2022

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Jan 21: Apna Manch, a local community organization felicitated four outstanding youths from Hojai – Rohit Choudhury, Shagun More, Abhi Saha, and Ramanand Kumar Singh – for their remarkable achievements in the Assam Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination 2022. The examination results were officially declared on January 17.

A dedicated team of advisors from Apna Manch, including Dr Manoj Kumar Swami, Shivsankar Bora, Ramesh Mundra, Ashok Kejriwal, Shivdayal Singh, and esteemed members Nikhil Kumar Mundra (founder), Mayank Kayal, and Chaitanya Bora, visited the residences of all four achievers on Saturday to extend their heartfelt congratulations.

The felicitation included the presentation of traditional phulam gamosa, a letter of appreciation, and thoughtful gifts to each of the honoured youths and their proud parents.

Rohit Choudhury, son of Bikash and Mita Choudhury, secured the first rank in the Assam Police Service. Abhi Saha, son of Narayan and Shikha Saha, achieved an impressive 72nd rank in the Assam Civil Services. Shagun More, daughter of Mohan and Rekha More, emerged successful as a block development officer. Ramanand Kumar Singh, son of Ramjanki Devi and Dilip Singh, earned the position of assistant account officer.