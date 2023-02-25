APSC Chairman Shares Tips With Students On Cracking Competitive Exams

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 24: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Bharat Bhusan Dev Choudhury (IAS, retired) gave tips on how to crack various competitive examinations conducted by the APSC to about 500 students of different higher educational institutes of the district in a workshop held at the Jagannath Barooah College (Autonomous) here on Friday.

The workshop to create awareness on various examinations conducted by APSC, was organised by Jorhat district administration in collaboration with the career counselling cell of the college at the Guna Gobinda Dutta auditorium of the institute.

A faculty member of the college informed that Choudhury, who was the chief speaker of the workshop, told the students that determination, sincerity and continuous preparations for appearing in different competitive examinations were key factors to achieve success.

Choudhury, who had worked in various capacities as a state Government bureaucrat in his service period, spoke at length about how to prepare oneself to sit for competitive examinations — from preliminary to viva rounds and come out successful.

He also had an interaction session with the students.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Pulak Mahanta who was the chief guest in the programme, too addressed the students and asked them to undertake preparations with determination and perseverance.

Earlier, the college principal Dr Utpal Jyoti Mahanta delivered the welcome address, while chief coordinator of the career counselling cell of the college Subhashish Sharma, an associate professor, anchored the programme.

The vote of thanks was offered by additional deputy commissioner Damodar Barman.