Saturday, April 20, 2024
Assam: 10 candidates file nomination papers for Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency

Assam
Updated:
Guwahati, April 19: As the third and final phase of elections approaches in Assam, the No. 5 Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency sees active participation with a total of 10 candidates filing their nomination papers.

Four candidates submitted their nomination papers today, marking the final day for filing nominations. Bijuli Kalita Medhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samad Chowdhury of the Bharatiya Gana Parishad, Chejan Goyary of the Bahujan Mahaparty, and Nayan Das of the Bharatiya National Janata Dal submitted their nominations, joining the race under the watchful eyes of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Returning Officer.

These candidates join the six others who filed their nominations earlier, including Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Indian National Congress, Amitabh Sharma of Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal, Deepak Kumar Boro of Voters Party International, as well as independent candidates Arpita Chowdhury, Kazi Nekib Ahmed, and Colonel Gokul Chandra Singh.

The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for April 20, with the option to withdraw nominations available until April 22 at 3 pm. With a diverse array of candidates vying for the constituency’s representation, the stage is set for an intriguing electoral contest as the nation prepares for the final phase of the general parliamentary elections on May 7.

