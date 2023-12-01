19 C
Assam: 21 civil servants suspended over APSC cash-for-job scam, probe underway

Guwahati, Dec 1:

Guwahati, Dec 1: The Assam government has suspended 21 civil servants in relation to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, according to official sources.

Among the suspended officers, 11 are from the Assam Police Service (APS), four are Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one is an Excise Inspector, one is an ARCS officer, and three are Assistant Employment Officers.

These officers allegedly benefited from the anomalies and malpractices carried out by the APSC, securing their appointments through the enhancement of their original scores in the final tabulation sheet.

The recruitment of the APS officers based on the APSC’s recommendation is considered illegal, and their actions constitute gross misconduct, corruption, and moral turpitude. As they are under investigation for criminal offences, their continuation in their current posts could disrupt public service and potentially embarrass the government.

