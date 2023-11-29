Assam: Absconding ACS officer accused in APSC scam arrested

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 29: An ACS officer, Rakesh Das, implicated in the APSC scam, was apprehended in Guwahati on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Reports indicate that Das was arrested by a special investigation team from a house in the Six-Mile area of Guwahati. Das, an Assistant Employment Officer, had been absconding after a lookout notice was issued against him.

Anticipating police action, Das had taken refuge in a vacant house, barricading himself inside. Following his arrest, he was reportedly taken to Basistha Police Station for further questioning.