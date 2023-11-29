18 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 30, 2023
type here...

Assam: Absconding ACS officer accused in APSC scam arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 29: An ACS officer, Rakesh Das, implicated in the APSC scam, was apprehended in Guwahati on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Reports indicate that Das was arrested by a special investigation team from a house in the Six-Mile area of Guwahati. Das, an Assistant Employment Officer, had been absconding after a lookout notice was issued against him.

Anticipating police action, Das had taken refuge in a vacant house, barricading himself inside. Following his arrest, he was reportedly taken to Basistha Police Station for further questioning.

Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
Most Religious Countries In The World
Most Religious Countries In The World
7 Famous Street Markets Of India
7 Famous Street Markets Of India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Senior Assistant of sub registrar cum marriage office caught red...

The Hills Times - 0
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning India’s Top 10 Coldest Places Most Religious Countries In The World 7 Famous Street Markets Of India