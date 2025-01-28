Assam advances aroma industry with NE Aroma Conclave 2025

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: The North East Aroma Conclave (NEAC) 2025, inaugurated in Jorhat, marks a significant milestone in developing Assam’s aroma and agarwood industries, Chief Secretary to the State Government Ravi Kota announced on Tuesday.

The event was graced by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Science & Technology; Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary DSIR; Dr. Virendra M. Tiwari, Director of CSIR-NEIST; and key dignitaries from the Fragrance & Flavour Development Centre (FFDC).

Organized by CSIR-NEIST in collaboration with FFDC, the conclave emphasizes advancing the aroma value chain by linking science, industry, and progressive farmers in Assam and the Northeast.

Meanwhile, the initiative aligns with the Assam Government’s efforts to enhance grassroots economic prosperity while promoting environmental sustainability.

A historic highlight of the conclave was the launch of a plantation drive to grow one lakh agarwood saplings, aiming to scientifically boost the sector.

Complementing this initiative are proactive government measures, including the Assam Agarwood Promotion Policy 2020, relaxed CITES regulations for agarwood export, and the establishment of the International Agarwood Trade Centre in Dabidubi.

Additionally, the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 will further strengthen the aroma industry’s growth with a dedicated session on “Essence and Fragrances,” focusing on creating a seamless value chain from raw materials to consumer products.

It was an honour to virtually participate in the inaugural function of the North East Aroma Conclave (NEAC) 2025 held in Jorhat today, graced by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of Science & Technology, Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director General CSIR and Secretary DSIR, Dr.… pic.twitter.com/SI2hAqfjys — Chief Secretary, Assam (@CSAssam_) January 27, 2025

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota extended his appreciation to CSIR, FFDC, and other stakeholders, with special recognition for Dr. Virendra Tiwari and the CSIR-NEIST team for their pioneering contributions.

The inauguration of the Incubation and Innovation Complex (IICON) of NEIST, housing over 25 technologies under the STINER initiative by MDoNER, adds to the momentum of innovation in Assam’s aroma sector.

Expressing optimism for the future, Kota remarked, “These initiatives will propel Assam towards becoming a leader in the global aroma industry, ensuring economic upliftment and environmental balance.”

NEAC 2025 is poised to transform the fragrance and aroma landscape in Assam, paving the way for a thriving, sustainable economy in the Northeast.