18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
type here...

Assam advances aroma industry with NE Aroma Conclave 2025

Organized by CSIR-NEIST in collaboration with FFDC, the conclave emphasizes advancing the aroma value chain by linking science, industry, and progressive farmers in Assam and the Northeast.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: The North East Aroma Conclave (NEAC) 2025, inaugurated in Jorhat, marks a significant milestone in developing Assam’s aroma and agarwood industries, Chief Secretary to the State Government Ravi Kota announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The event was graced by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Science & Technology; Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary DSIR; Dr. Virendra M. Tiwari, Director of CSIR-NEIST; and key dignitaries from the Fragrance & Flavour Development Centre (FFDC).

Related Posts:

Organized by CSIR-NEIST in collaboration with FFDC, the conclave emphasizes advancing the aroma value chain by linking science, industry, and progressive farmers in Assam and the Northeast.

8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur
Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur
10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds
10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
View all stories

Meanwhile, the initiative aligns with the Assam Government’s efforts to enhance grassroots economic prosperity while promoting environmental sustainability.

A historic highlight of the conclave was the launch of a plantation drive to grow one lakh agarwood saplings, aiming to scientifically boost the sector.

- Advertisement -

Complementing this initiative are proactive government measures, including the Assam Agarwood Promotion Policy 2020, relaxed CITES regulations for agarwood export, and the establishment of the International Agarwood Trade Centre in Dabidubi.

Additionally, the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 will further strengthen the aroma industry’s growth with a dedicated session on “Essence and Fragrances,” focusing on creating a seamless value chain from raw materials to consumer products.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota extended his appreciation to CSIR, FFDC, and other stakeholders, with special recognition for Dr. Virendra Tiwari and the CSIR-NEIST team for their pioneering contributions.

The inauguration of the Incubation and Innovation Complex (IICON) of NEIST, housing over 25 technologies under the STINER initiative by MDoNER, adds to the momentum of innovation in Assam’s aroma sector.

- Advertisement -

Expressing optimism for the future, Kota remarked, “These initiatives will propel Assam towards becoming a leader in the global aroma industry, ensuring economic upliftment and environmental balance.”

NEAC 2025 is poised to transform the fragrance and aroma landscape in Assam, paving the way for a thriving, sustainable economy in the Northeast.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CM reviews governance in Doomdooma, Naharkatia, Jonai

The Hills Times -
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur 10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds 10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025 Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima