Assam Assembly Passes Bill to Regulate Religious Activities in Private Universities

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 25: The Assam Legislative Assembly has passed a crucial Bill restricting private universities from engaging in activities related to religious conversion of students, faculty, and staff. The legislation aims to uphold the secular nature of educational institutions and prevent undue religious influence in academic spaces.

- Advertisement -

Alongside this Bill, the Assembly also approved the establishment of three new universities and amendments to the Acts governing nine existing institutions. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu introduced the Bills for discussion and approval, with a key focus on amending the Assam Private Universities Act, 2007.

The Assam Private Universities Bill, 2025 strictly prohibits private universities from participating in religious conversion activities. These institutions are mandated to maintain a secular character, ensuring a neutral and inclusive academic environment. This move reflects the state government’s firm stance on preserving secular values in education.

Additionally, the Bill proposes a ban on private universities introducing new courses in technical, medical, paramedical, nursing, and agriculture-related fields. This restriction, set to take effect from April 1, 2025, is aimed at streamlining higher education by ensuring specialized courses align with state-approved academic policies.

To enhance accountability, the amendment mandates that private universities obtain a security clearance report from the Assam Home and Political Department. This report will assess the background and credibility of the sponsoring body, ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance.

- Advertisement -

The Bill also introduces provisions for regular state inspections, with universities undergoing a review every three years to verify adherence to establishment conditions. Any failure to meet these conditions could result in the dissolution of the university, as per the revised Act.

In addition, the Assembly approved the EdTech Skills University Bill, 2025, which aims to establish a new private university focused on higher education, learning, and research in alignment with the New Education Policy (NEP). The proposed university will be located in Tinsukia, marking another step toward transforming Assam’s educational landscape.

With these legislative changes, the Assam government seeks to regulate private universities more effectively while promoting transparency, accountability, and secularism in higher education.