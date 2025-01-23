18 C
Assam Budget Session to begin on Feb 17 in Kokrajhar

For the first time, the session’s inaugural day will be held in Kokrajhar, where Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya is scheduled to deliver the opening address.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: The Assam Assembly’s budget session is set to commence on February 17, 2025, and will run until March 25, marking a significant moment in the state’s legislative history, a press release said on Thursday.

For the first time, the session’s inaugural day will be held in Kokrajhar, where Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya is scheduled to deliver the opening address.

Following the inaugural session, the assembly will take a one-day break before reconvening at the Assam Assembly complex in Guwahati on February 19.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is slated to present the state budget for the 2025-26 financial year on March 10, a key highlight of the session.

Additionally, a variety of bills, reports, and resolutions are expected to be tabled during the proceedings.

