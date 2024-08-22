28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 22, 2024
type here...

Assam Cabinet approves rationalisation of Motor Vehicle Taxation

The proposed tax brackets are intended to correspond with vehicle price categories, thereby enhancing the fairness of the taxation process.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: The Assam Cabinet has approved a pivotal revision to the state’s motor vehicle taxation framework, with the objective of establishing a more logical and scientifically grounded taxation system, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The sanctioned revision, referred to as the ‘Assam Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2024’, aims to modernize the ‘Assam Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1936’, which is set to be introduced in the Assam Legislative Assembly for further deliberation and approval.

Meanwhile, a significant feature of the amendment is the reconfiguration of the current tax brackets for both four-wheeled and two-wheeled vehicles.

The proposed tax brackets are intended to correspond with vehicle price categories, thereby enhancing the fairness of the taxation process.

For four-wheelers, the tax rates will vary from 4% for vehicles valued at up to ₹3 lakhs to 14% for those valued at ₹20 lakhs and above.

- Advertisement -

Two-wheelers will experience tax rates beginning at 6% for those priced up to ₹70,000, escalating to 10% for vehicles exceeding ₹3 lakhs.

Furthermore, the Bill introduces a new framework for the One Time Tax (OTT) applicable to small commercial vehicles, which includes e-carts, e-rickshaws, and three-wheelers.

E-carts and e-rickshaws will also be taxed at a rate of 2%, while three-wheeler passenger vehicles will incur a tax of 4%, and three-wheeler goods vehicles will be taxed at 6%.

Additionally, the amendment proposes to incorporate specific categories of three-wheelers and four-wheelers, particularly those subject to the One Time Tax regime, into the newly revised tax structure at the point of their initial registration within the state.

Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt takes steps to preserve Majuli, paves way for UNESCO...

The Hills Times -
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India Amazing Facts About River Dolphin Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India