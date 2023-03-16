Assam Cabinet To Frame Assam College Service Recruitment Board

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 16: The Education Minster of Assam Ranoj Pegu on Twitter made an announcement that the state Cabinet has decided to centralize the recruitment of College Principals as well as Teachers by constituting the Assam College Service Recruitment Board.

- Advertisement -

This measure will relieve the candidates (College Principals and Teachers) from the hassle of applying to various colleges. The Board will issue a single window for the process of recruitment. This will assist in avoiding the selection of one candidate against various posts.