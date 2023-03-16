26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 16, 2023
type here...

Assam Cabinet To Frame Assam College Service Recruitment Board

The Cabinet has decided to centralize the recruitment of College Principals as well as Teachers by constituting the Assam College Service Recruitment Board.

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 16: The Education Minster of Assam Ranoj  Pegu on Twitter made an announcement that the state Cabinet has decided to centralize the recruitment of College Principals as well as Teachers by constituting the Assam College Service Recruitment Board.

- Advertisement -

This measure will relieve the candidates (College Principals and Teachers) from the hassle of applying to various colleges. The Board will issue a single window for the process of recruitment. This will assist in avoiding the selection of one candidate against various posts.

 

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam’s 1st Budget Of Amrit Kaal To Fulfill New Assam’s Aspirations:...

The Hills Times - 0