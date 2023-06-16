Assam CM Announces Three New Schemes to Commemorate 9 Years of Service by PM

Guwahati, June 16: In a tweet commemorating the nine years of service by the Prime Minister, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced three new schemes aimed at empowering entrepreneurs, providing essential support to households, and promoting micro-enterprises. These initiatives demonstrate the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and social welfare in Assam.

Under the first scheme, Chief Minister Sarma announced a financial assistance program that will provide ₹2 lakhs to each of the one lakh entrepreneurs. This substantial financial boost is intended to encourage and support the entrepreneurial spirit in Assam, enabling aspiring business owners to establish and expand their ventures.

In a bid to enhance the well-being of households, the second scheme entails the issuance of ration cards to every household in the state. The ration cards will enable families to access free ration supplies and avail cashless treatment of up to ₹5 lakhs. This comprehensive support aims to alleviate the burden of basic necessities and provide crucial medical assistance to those in need.

The third scheme unveiled by Sarma focuses on empowering self-help group (SHG) members. The initiative promises ₹10,000 to each of the 40 lakh SHG members, enabling them to kickstart their own micro-enterprises.By providing financial assistance and promoting entrepreneurial endeavors within SHGs, the government seeks to uplift individuals and facilitate self-sufficiency at the grassroots level.

These three schemes collectively demonstrate the Assam government’s dedication to socioeconomic development and inclusive growth. By providing substantial financial aid to entrepreneurs, ensuring access to essential supplies for households, and empowering SHG members to establish their micro-enterprises, the government aims to foster economic resilience and enhance the overall well-being of the people of Assam.

Sarma’s announcement reflects the government’s recognition of the significant contributions made by the Honorable Prime Minister during nine years of service. These schemes exemplify the government’s commitment to transforming ideas into actionable programs that benefit the citizens of Assam and contribute to the state’s progress.

