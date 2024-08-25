27 C
Assam CM calls for united stand against rape, urges collective responsibility

In his emphatic remarks on the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister highlighted the necessity of shared accountability in the fight against this abhorrent crime within the community.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday issued a compelling appeal to action, urging society to unequivocally condemn every incident of rape, which he described as a grave violation of human dignity.

In his emphatic remarks on the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister highlighted the necessity of shared accountability in the fight against this abhorrent crime within the community.

He wrote, ” Every single incident of rape must be unequivocally condemned, as it represents a grave violation of human dignity and it is our collective responsibility to work towards eliminating this heinous crime from society.”

While presenting a chart that detailed the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety and justice, Sarma reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating a safer and more just environment for all citizens, with a particular focus on the protection of women.

According to Sarma, the chart reflects the continuous efforts to improve law enforcement, enhance judicial processes, and foster a culture of respect and compassion.

“The chart above reflects our ongoing efforts and commitment to creating a safer and more just environment for everyone, especially our women,” Sarma stated, emphasizing the importance of these initiatives.

The Chief Minister also called on all sections of society to unite in the fight against sexual violence, stressing that such atrocities must have no place in the world.

“Let us unite to ensure that such atrocities find no place in our world, and that safety, justice, and compassion prevail,” he added.

