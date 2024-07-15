Assam CM highlights state’s efforts to empower youth on World Youth Skills Day

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 15: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has emphasized the state’s efforts in youth skill development on World Youth Skills Day.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister highlighted various important initiatives carried out by the Assam government to improve the skills of the youth.

He stated, “Today is #WorldYouthSkillsDay, a subject close to my heart and a focus area of our Govt. A look at few initiatives we’ve undertaken:

1. Establishment of Assam Skill University

2. Transformation of 77 ITIs and Polytechnics into Centres of Excellence

3. Operation of 5 Centres of Excellence, with 23 more planned to open in August

4. Implementation of the Assam Skill Development Mission

5. Launch of the Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (Self-reliant Assam Initiative)

6. Training candidates in state-of-the-art centres outside Assam.”

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of youth skill development, stating that it is a priority for the government and a cause that is dear to his heart.

The United Nations-recognized day is dedicated to honoring the crucial role of providing young people with the necessary skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.

Assam’s emphasis on enhancing skills is in line with the worldwide acknowledgment of the significance of preparing young individuals with the essential tools to succeed in a changing job landscape.

Additionally, these programs are designed to cultivate a proficient labor force that can help drive the state’s economic progress and self-sufficiency.