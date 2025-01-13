14 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 13, 2025
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attacks anti-CAA people at Natl Youth Day programme

‘Violent agitations of past replaced by movements for books, culture, sports in Assam’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said violent agitations of the past have been replaced with movements aimed at promoting books, culture and sports in the state.

He added that the state’s progress in recent times is evident in its recognition at various forums, including being listed among the top destinations by a renowned international publication.

Speaking at the National Youth Day programme organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuba Morcha (BJYM) here, Sarma said, “Since our government took over in 2021, we have been working relentlessly to make our state among the top in the country. To our delight, our state has found a place among top 52 global destinations for the year in a prestigious list by The New York Times.”

“We are building an Assam of hope and dreams, and I am confident that our youth will lead the state to greater global recognition,” he added.

Sarma maintained that the ‘andolans’ (agitations) of earlier times, involving strikes, picketing and violence, have been replaced by movements for promoting books, culture and sports.

The CM also hit out at people who had led the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), claiming that their contention that lakhs of illegal Bangladeshis will benefit from the law held no truth.

“A section of intellectuals had claimed that lakhs of infiltrators will enter Assam. But BJP had asserted with confidence that nothing such will happen and it has proven to be true…Our government is pushing back infiltrators almost daily at the international border, but these intellectuals are now not even uttering a word of support,” he maintained.

He exhorted the youth to be the agents of positive change and draw learnings from the life of Swami Vivekananda.

“When I think of revival, the first image that comes to my mind is that of Swami Vivekananda. Assam, which was once plagued by instability, is today moving towards progress with the energy of his principles,” Sarma added. (PTI)

