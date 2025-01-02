Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flags off 56 new electric buses

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 1: In a move to promote eco friendly transport, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday flagged off 56 new AC electric buses for Guwahati.

He also dedicated the newly constructed Mini Inter-State Bus Terminal at Khanapara.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister announced that in a significant step towards a greener and sustainable Assam, state government will go for phased replacement of diesel buses in Guwahati’s public transport system with electric alternatives.

He also said that by 2026, the diesel buses in Guwahati will entirely be phased out and add over 356 electric buses. Under PM e-Bus Sewa, 100 more buses will be added by 2026.

He further said that the diesel buses will be phased out helping Guwahati to become a green corridor.

Sarma said that Assam is now one of the top performing states in digitising the transport system. “Assam has secured the number one position in the country in terms of complete digitisation of the transport system. With digitization, the work is being carried out on a random basis, ensuring the distribution of tasks and resolving issues. This has helped in reducing the involvement of middlemen”, the CM said.

He also said that 90 per cent of ‘middle men nexus’ has been eliminated from Assam Transport Corporation.

Announcing bold measures of transformation, the chief minister said that to streamline fitness certificate issuance, six vehicle fitness centres will be set up.

State government is also planning Motor Driving Institutes in every LAC with Principals empowered to issue driving licenses.

In the beginning, the inauguration programme observed two minutes silence in the honour of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Panchayat and rural development minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, transport minister Jogen Mohan, industries and commerce minister Bimal Bora, finance minister Ajanta Neog, minister of information, public relations, printing & stationery, water resources, social justice and empowerment Pijush Hazarika, sports and youth welfare minister Nandita Gorlosa, MP Bijulee Kalita, chief secretary Ravi Kota and a host of other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.