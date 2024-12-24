15 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
type here...

Assam CM reviews road safety measures, charts future course

While Assam has become the only major state in India to achieve a significant reduction in road accident fatalities, Sarma stressed that the coming months, especially the period leading to Magh Bihu, are critical to maintaining this progress.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a crucial review meeting on road safety in Dibrugarh, where he outlined the state’s achievements in reducing road accidents and fatalities and set the course for an intensified safety drive, the Chief Minister announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

While Assam has become the only major state in India to achieve a significant reduction in road accident fatalities, Sarma stressed that the coming months, especially the period leading to Magh Bihu, are critical to maintaining this progress.

Related Posts:

Highlighting the state’s accomplishments, the Chief Minister revealed that Assam has seen a 15% decline in overall road accidents and fatalities.

Many districts have also reported noticeable improvements, attributed to the strict enforcement measures initiated after the previous review meeting.

However, Sarma emphasized the need for sustained efforts and enhanced measures to ensure continued success.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of strict enforcement of traffic laws, particularly the “No Drink and Drive” rule.

To combat drunk driving, intensified checking will be carried out across the state, with special emphasis on Guwahati after 10 PM.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department has been assigned with exploring the possibility of regulating bar timings and implementing seasonal adjustments to reduce risks.

Infrastructure development was also identified as a key focus area to enhance road safety.

- Advertisement -

Sarma further directed the expedited installation of streetlights, foot overbridges, and reflective patches along the Guwahati Bypass, a stretch that has witnessed rising accidents.

Moreover, road-building projects managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) will now incorporate provisions for crash barriers, speed breakers, and fluorescent lighting to further improve safety.

Meanwhile, in a bid to address rising safety concerns in public spaces, the government will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for popular picnic spots, ensuring both cleanliness and security for visitors.

Additionally, reflective patches will be installed on the rear of commercial trucks and vehicles, with special instructions issued to superintendents of police in border districts.

Public awareness campaigns will play a pivotal role in the government’s strategy.

Furthermore, police and district administrations have been instructed to leverage social media platforms for road safety campaigns.

Additionally, road safety-themed videos and dramas will be showcased before public events to educate citizens about the importance of responsible driving.

Acknowledging the role of driver fitness in accident prevention, Sarma announced that vision tests for commercial vehicle drivers will be conducted, with corrective measures and treatments facilitated as necessary.

Medical colleges and hospitals have also been directed to gear up for providing top-notch care to accident victims, while security at these institutions will be enhanced to safeguard doctors during emergencies.

9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January
10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples
10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sensex, Nifty settle almost flat in highly volatile trade; metal, power...

The Hills Times -
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style 9 South Indian Meals For Festivals 10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January 10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples 10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter