Assam CM reviews road safety measures, charts future course

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a crucial review meeting on road safety in Dibrugarh, where he outlined the state’s achievements in reducing road accidents and fatalities and set the course for an intensified safety drive, the Chief Minister announced on Tuesday.

While Assam has become the only major state in India to achieve a significant reduction in road accident fatalities, Sarma stressed that the coming months, especially the period leading to Magh Bihu, are critical to maintaining this progress.

Highlighting the state’s accomplishments, the Chief Minister revealed that Assam has seen a 15% decline in overall road accidents and fatalities.

Many districts have also reported noticeable improvements, attributed to the strict enforcement measures initiated after the previous review meeting.

However, Sarma emphasized the need for sustained efforts and enhanced measures to ensure continued success.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of strict enforcement of traffic laws, particularly the “No Drink and Drive” rule.

To combat drunk driving, intensified checking will be carried out across the state, with special emphasis on Guwahati after 10 PM.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department has been assigned with exploring the possibility of regulating bar timings and implementing seasonal adjustments to reduce risks.

Infrastructure development was also identified as a key focus area to enhance road safety.

Sarma further directed the expedited installation of streetlights, foot overbridges, and reflective patches along the Guwahati Bypass, a stretch that has witnessed rising accidents.

Moreover, road-building projects managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) will now incorporate provisions for crash barriers, speed breakers, and fluorescent lighting to further improve safety.

Meanwhile, in a bid to address rising safety concerns in public spaces, the government will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for popular picnic spots, ensuring both cleanliness and security for visitors.

Additionally, reflective patches will be installed on the rear of commercial trucks and vehicles, with special instructions issued to superintendents of police in border districts.

Public awareness campaigns will play a pivotal role in the government’s strategy.

Furthermore, police and district administrations have been instructed to leverage social media platforms for road safety campaigns.

Additionally, road safety-themed videos and dramas will be showcased before public events to educate citizens about the importance of responsible driving.

Acknowledging the role of driver fitness in accident prevention, Sarma announced that vision tests for commercial vehicle drivers will be conducted, with corrective measures and treatments facilitated as necessary.

Medical colleges and hospitals have also been directed to gear up for providing top-notch care to accident victims, while security at these institutions will be enhanced to safeguard doctors during emergencies.