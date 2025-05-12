Assam CM Sarma Credits BJP’s Panchayat Poll Win to Strong Leadership, PM Modi

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sweeping victory in the state’s Panchayat elections to effective party leadership, strategic coordination, and the enduring appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The resounding win, he said, reflected both organizational strength and the people’s faith in the party’s vision.

Speaking after the results were announced, Sarma highlighted the pivotal role played by state BJP president Dilip Saikia. “State BJP president Dilip Saikia led us in this election. From the beginning, we were confident that we would achieve a massive victory after the successful completion of all things, from candidate selection to alliance formation,” he stated.

The chief minister emphasized that the victory was not a result of isolated efforts but a well-coordinated campaign involving leaders at every level. He noted that Union Ministers, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), state ministers, and party leaders worked in unison under Saikia’s leadership. “All ministers, MLAs, Union Ministers, and all BJP leaders took part in this election following the suggestion of the State BJP president,” Sarma added, underlining the collective approach.

Sarma also expressed his gratitude to several senior leaders who played crucial roles in the campaign. He specifically mentioned Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP National Secretary and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, and Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita for their active participation and contributions.

Beyond the party’s internal efforts, Sarma credited the immense support from the people of Assam to the widespread popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister’s love for Assam and his greetings inspire us. The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his love for Assam is also a factor in the BJP’s massive victory,” he said.

The chief minister’s remarks reflected the BJP’s focus on both grassroots organizational strength and the national leadership’s influence as key factors behind their electoral success. With this victory, the BJP continues to consolidate its position in Assam’s political landscape.