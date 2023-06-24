Assam CM’s Office Launches Tree Plantation Campaign with a Target of One Crore Saplings

Guwahati, June 24: The Chief Minister’s Office of Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, has initiated a large-scale tree plantation campaign in the state. The campaign, which aims to plant one crore saplings, was announced through the official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister’s Office, Assam. The Chief Minister chaired a meeting today to discuss the campaign and provide necessary guidance for its successful implementation.

The primary objective of the campaign is to increase the green cover of Assam and create awareness about the importance of trees in environmental conservation. To encourage public participation, a dedicated portal and app have been developed to facilitate the registration of interested individuals for sapling plantation.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma emphasized the significance of this campaign in building a sustainable future for Assam. He said, “The tree plantation campaign is a crucial step towards a greener and more environmentally conscious Assam. I urge all citizens to actively engage in this initiative and contribute to the betterment of our state.”

Meeting on tree plantation.

To ensure a diverse range of trees for plantation, the government plans to collect saplings from various sources. These saplings will be distributed to different locations across the state, serving as a catalyst to inspire and motivate people to actively participate in the campaign.

The tree plantation campaign holds numerous environmental benefits, including mitigating the impacts of climate change, preserving biodiversity, improving air quality, and creating livelihood opportunities for communities involved in the plantation process. Additionally, the enhanced green cover will contribute to the overall well-being and aesthetic appeal of Assam.

The Chief Minister’s Office is actively collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure the smooth execution of the campaign. Regular updates on the progress of the initiative will be shared through various communication channels, including social media platforms.

The tree plantation campaign launched by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma demonstrates the government’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development. By actively involving citizens and fostering collaboration among organizations, the campaign strives to achieve its goal of planting one crore saplings in Assam.